Maharashtra doesn't need army support despite rising covid-19 cases

MUMBAI : Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday indicated that the state has no plans to get the army for handling the covid-19 pandemic situation.

"There's a big rumor that Mumbai city will be handed over to the army people and that's the complete false news," said Thackeray in an evening address to the public of Maharashtra on Friday.

In Maharashtra, the state government is running at least 4,729 relief camps where 4,28,734 migrant labourers have been given refuge with food and other necessities.

Referring to the death of 16 migrant workers in a train accident, Thackeray said, "Things that happened in train accident, it really breaks my heart. These labours were going home, and this accident happened. I request all the labours to stay where they are and don't panic. We're serving and taking care of 5 lakh labours everyday. We've started sending all the labours to their native and don't panic again. We're sending everyone to their place, the reason it's taking time is because we don't want to create a havoc. Modes of transportation are trains and buses. Don't believe in the rumours and don't forward false messages," said Thackeray.

Thackeray said,"There will be no solider who'll save us from this deadly disease. We ourselves are soldiers and will have to fight for ourselves. BKC, Worli dome, NSCI, Goregaon, race course are the places where we've started the services of covid-19 treatment as cases are increasing and there's lack of beds in the hospitals," said Thackeray.

"I really have respect for the doctors, cleaners, nurses, and especially to the police department. Policemen are getting ill after providing their services and they're on their toes for 24 hours and also they're out there for us. Please respect them. We are trying to get all the students who belong to our state, we need to take is slow as we don't want things to happen fast and create a mess under this situation so things are going slow and fine. I won't say we're leading in the testing process but we've almost done 2.5 lakh people in Maharashtra in which 1 lakh is in Mumbai itself," added Thackeray.

"The ones who've symptoms of covid-19, I have had requested them to please visit and take a test and don't fear that process. Go ahead and do the test as it will be better for the society. No doctors and police should be harmed, if anyone caught doing that, strict actions will be taken and not forgiven for sure. I request all the doctors i.e homeopathic and Ayurvedic doctors to come ahead and let's fight this disease together and we shall win. We all are together and let's fight this out with all courage. The more we're careless the more lockdown will be increased. I request don't go out, avoid social distancing are something which everyone needs to practice, wear mask and keeping washing your hands", said Thackeray in his address to the people of the worst affected state by covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray had said that after learning about the unfortunate incident of the death of 16 migrant workers in a train accident he had immediately discussed the matter with the chief secretary as well as senior officials of the railway administration.

The migrant workers, who got killed on Thursday, were working for a steel company in Jalna area and were traveling by the side of the railway track from Jalna. As many as 16 people were killed and two others were injured when a freight train derailed in the early hours of the morning.

On Thursday, the state government said the migrant/stranded persons desirous of travelling to home state should be screened at the time of starting their journey, by use of digital thermometer and symptomatic examination. This will be done free of cost through medical officers of the government or municipal corporations or by hiring the services of registered medical practitioners by the municipal corporations.

Also the government said , "A single list of all passengers indicating that they have been screened and found to be not displaying any influenza like illness be issued by the medical person in-charge. There will be no need for individual certificates and a certificate of passengers manifest shall suffice."

