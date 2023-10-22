Maharashtra: Don’t take extreme steps, govt committed to give reservations to Marathas, says Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Sunday said his government was committed to giving reservations in jobs and education to the Maratha community and urged the youth of the community not to take extreme steps like suicide
Appealing to the Maratha community, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Sunday said his government was committed to giving reservations in jobs and education to the community and urged the youth of the community not to take extreme steps like suicide.
A committee under retired judge Sandeep Shinde is studying old records in Marathwada as part of the move to give Kunbi OBC certificates to members of the Maratha community, the chief minister said
"I too am the son of a farmer and am committed to ensuring the Maratha community gets reservation," he asserted.
On October 19, the body of Maratha quota activist Sunil Kawale was found hanging from a lamp post along a flyover in Mumbai's Bandra area. He had left behind a suicide note seeking quota for the community.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!