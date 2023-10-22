Appealing to the Maratha community, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Sunday said his government was committed to giving reservations in jobs and education to the community and urged the youth of the community not to take extreme steps like suicide.

Think of your parents, family, kin, children and friends, the chief minister said in his anti-suicide message while talking to reporters at a Navratri event in Bhavani Chowk Thane.

"The Maharashtra government is trying its best to give the Maratha community reservation within the framework of law. The state government has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court, which was accepted on October 13. Do not take an extreme step like suicide. Such acts are full of sorrow and painful," Shinde said.

“It is the government's responsibility to give reservation to the Maratha community, and we are working towards it."

“With the Supreme Court admitting the state government's curative petition on the Maratha reservation, a big window for reservation has opened for the Maratha community... We had appointed a committee to issue Kunbi certificates to Maratha community members in Marathwada for those who have old records. I am giving my word. I won't lie and mislead the Maratha community. I won't make any false promises. This is the duty of our government to give reservation to the Maratha community..." he added.