Maharashtra will have within a week the policy for door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination for the elderly, differently-abled and those who are bedridden, the state government has told the Bombay High Court.

A draft policy of the same was submitted before the HC bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni by the state's counsel, Geeta Shastri, on Tuesday.

"The state had constituted a special task force comprising experts and stakeholders to come up with such a policy," Shastri said.

While details of the policy could not be made public yet, the government said it will be finalised within a week and submitted before the court.

The bench accepted Shastri's submissions.

The government's response came to a notice issued by the high court on public interest litigation filed by lawyer Dhruti Kapadia.

"Prima facie, we are of the opinion that the task force is proceeding in the right direction. We, however, leave it to the task force to incorporate such measures which are beneficial for the health of the elderly and disabled citizens," the court said.

"We hope that when we take up this PIL next, the state would be in a position to show us the approved guideline," it added.

The bench also directed the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to submit municipal ward-wise details of vaccines administered to the mentally ill and homeless people in the city.

The direction came on another PIL filed by lawyer Sarosh Bharucha, seeking the court's intervention for ensuring greater access of vaccines to citizens.

Bharucha pointed out that the existing state guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination did not take into account persons who were mentally ill and those without a legal guardian, and therefore, not in a position to give informed consent for receiving the vaccine.

The HC asked the state and the municipal authorities to respond to the issue by next week.

"How many homeless or mentally ill persons have been taken care of in every ward in the city? We are talking of you (state) providing them food, shelter, vaccination, everything," the high court said.

"Your affidavit is absolutely silent on this issue. We are a very complex society. No one can be ignored or neglected," the HC said.

The court will hear the above PILs next on 29 June.

During a previous hearing, the high court observed that the Centre had not imposed any prohibition on states from carrying out door-to-door vaccination for the elderly and disabled citizens.

It had also said the Union government's policy or the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on vaccination that did not provide for door-to-door drives was merely an advisory.

Earlier this month, the Union government's counsel Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh had said it was not possible to make such door-to-door drives part of national policy, though some states, by ignoring the Centre's advisory on vaccination, were holding such drives.

He said the Centre's SoP on the issue permitted "near to door vaccination".

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.