Maharashtra drafts 11 point action chart amid rising Covid-19 cases. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The eleven point actions include increased Covid-19 tests, sending samples for genome sequencing when a cluster of three to seven cases is found, getting people to wear masks in closed spaces such as cinema halls, offices and auditoriums, promoting vaccination
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As Covid cases rise in the Maharashtra, the state government has drafted eleven action points for all districts to follow in order to curb the spread of the virus.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As Covid cases rise in the Maharashtra, the state government has drafted eleven action points for all districts to follow in order to curb the spread of the virus.
“The number of daily Covid cases in the state is low, but we cannot discontinue surveillance or become less vigilant," said the state’s Covid task force member Dr Shashank Joshi. “All districts therefore should promote voluntary indoor masking, not let their testing numbers fall and conduct genome sequencing wherever necessary," he said.
“The number of daily Covid cases in the state is low, but we cannot discontinue surveillance or become less vigilant," said the state’s Covid task force member Dr Shashank Joshi. “All districts therefore should promote voluntary indoor masking, not let their testing numbers fall and conduct genome sequencing wherever necessary," he said.
According to Joshi, the ongoing heatwave calls for extra vigilance as all the previous waves have surged in hot weather conditions. “The third wave is definitely over, but we cannot be caught off guard if a new surge happens," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Joshi, the ongoing heatwave calls for extra vigilance as all the previous waves have surged in hot weather conditions. “The third wave is definitely over, but we cannot be caught off guard if a new surge happens," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The state’s weekly positivity rate is now around 0.73% but as many as nine districts have a positivity rate higher than the state’s average. These include Dhule (4.83%), Pune (1.52%), Akola (1.42), Sindhudurg (1.34%), Hingoli (1.31%), Mumbai (1.07%), Parbhani (1%), Gondia (0.79%) and Kolhapur (0.74%).
The state’s weekly positivity rate is now around 0.73% but as many as nine districts have a positivity rate higher than the state’s average. These include Dhule (4.83%), Pune (1.52%), Akola (1.42), Sindhudurg (1.34%), Hingoli (1.31%), Mumbai (1.07%), Parbhani (1%), Gondia (0.79%) and Kolhapur (0.74%).
The eleven point actions include increased Covid-19 tests, sending samples for genome sequencing when a cluster of three to seven cases is found, getting people to wear masks in closed spaces such as cinema halls, offices and auditoriums, promoting vaccination.
The eleven point actions include increased Covid-19 tests, sending samples for genome sequencing when a cluster of three to seven cases is found, getting people to wear masks in closed spaces such as cinema halls, offices and auditoriums, promoting vaccination.
The letter issued by additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas early this week has also mandated all districts to complete the ongoing work on oxygen generation plants and also keep the current oxygen storage full.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The letter issued by additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas early this week has also mandated all districts to complete the ongoing work on oxygen generation plants and also keep the current oxygen storage full.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Given the continuous circulation of the virus, the state has also asked districts to improve influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) surveillance and promote vaccination in all categories. The state warned the districts about the low vaccination average in all categories compared to the national average.
Given the continuous circulation of the virus, the state has also asked districts to improve influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) surveillance and promote vaccination in all categories. The state warned the districts about the low vaccination average in all categories compared to the national average.
“Following the letter from the state, we called for a meeting with all the health officials and have asked them to focus on awareness about wearing masks and vaccination," said Dr Yogesh Sale, the district health officer of Kolhapur.
“Following the letter from the state, we called for a meeting with all the health officials and have asked them to focus on awareness about wearing masks and vaccination," said Dr Yogesh Sale, the district health officer of Kolhapur.