A shocking incident has come to light in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where a couple allegedly committed suicide after celebrating their 26th marriage anniversary. Dressed up in their wedding attire, they were found dead at their home in the Martin Nagar locality early on Tuesday morning.

The couple partied hard until past midnight with friends and relatives before ending their lives, according to a report by Times of India.

Jeril Damson Oscar Moncriff, aged 57 years, was found hanging in the kitchen while his wife, 46-year-old Anne, lay motionless in her bridal dress on a bed in the drawing room, said the report.

“Jeril likely allowed his wife to end her life first. After dismantling her body from the rope, Jeril covered her with cloth and placed flowers on it before hanging himself with a scarf from the ceiling,” said the report citing the Nagpur Police.

Jeril and Anne were childless. They updated their social media status with a farewell message. They also uploaded two suicide notes along with an informal will on stamp paper.

Anne, speaking in the video, requested the family to look after their kin's children and wished them luck.

In the two suicide notes, no one is held responsible for their deaths.

They urged their elders to ensure the seamless distribution of properties among the rest of the family members.

As per the couple’s last wish, they were buried hand in hand in a common coffin at the Jaripatka Catholic cemetery on Tuesday evening.

"I have been making coffins for five decades, but this was the first time I made a common coffin for a couple. Their relatives said it was a wish of the departed to be buried together and in the same attire they adorned 26 years ago on their wedding day and that too hand in hand," the third-generation undertaker Vijay Alick Michael told Times of India.