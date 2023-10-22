Maharashtra: Drinkers to pay more for alcohol in bars from November. Here's why
Drinkers might have to pay more for liquor in bar, hotels, and pubs because of 5% increase in VAT on alcohols in Maharashtra from 1 November
You might have to pay more for your favourite drink of alcohol in restaurants and bars in Maharashtra from 1 November. The rise in cost of liquors in hotels, bars, lounges and clubs will be the result of 5 per cent increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) announced by the state government.