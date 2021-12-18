PALGHAR : Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Health, Dr Pradeep Vyass, on Saturday launched drone services to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to remote areas of Jawahar taluka in Palghar, Maharashtra.

The service reduced the delivery timing of vaccines from an hour to 10 minutes

View Full Image Officials said that normally, it takes several hours to reach the remote village in a hilly forested area of Jawhar, making it out of bounds for the local health workers. (ANI)

The experiment, which was successfully carried out on Thursday, is probably the first of its kind in the state, district collector Dr Manik Gursal, who coordinated in the trial, said.

Officials said that normally, it takes several hours to reach the remote village in a hilly forested area of Jawhar, making it out of bounds for the local health workers.

View Full Image The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes. (ANI)

"As part of the exercise, a batch of 300 vaccines was transported from Jawhar to Zaap village.

The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes. The vaccines were delivered at the local public health centre," the district administration said in a release issued on Friday.

CM Uddhav Thackeray lauded the unique initiative and said that its "a great example of how modern technology can be utilised for the benefit of the common masses."

The successful initiative was possible with the efforts of Blue Infinity Innovation Lab and IIFL Foundation in collaboration with the state Public Health Department.

District health officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi said this could become possible with the help of private entities that came forward to help.

"This will go a long way in the vaccination drive as the doses can now easily be sent to the doorsteps of those villagers, who find it difficult to reach the inoculation centres. To some extent, it will also help remove the misconceptions related to vaccination from the minds of people," he said.

Now, the government plans to deploy drone technology in certain other districts including the tribal dominated Nandurbar.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.