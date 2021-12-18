Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra: Drones to deliver Covid vaccines in remote areas in 10 mins. See pics

Maharashtra: Drones to deliver Covid vaccines in remote areas in 10 mins. See pics

Drone services launched to supply vaccines to remote areas of Jawahar taluka in Palghar, Maharashtra
2 min read . 04:38 PM IST Livemint

  • Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Health, Dr Pradeep Vyass, on Saturday launched drone services to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to remote areas of Jawahar taluka in Palghar, Maharashtra

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PALGHAR : Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Health, Dr Pradeep Vyass, on Saturday launched drone services to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to remote areas of Jawahar taluka in Palghar, Maharashtra.

PALGHAR : Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Health, Dr Pradeep Vyass, on Saturday launched drone services to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to remote areas of Jawahar taluka in Palghar, Maharashtra.

The service reduced the delivery timing of vaccines from an hour to 10 minutes

The service reduced the delivery timing of vaccines from an hour to 10 minutes

View Full Image
Officials said that normally, it takes several hours to reach the remote village in a hilly forested area of Jawhar, making it out of bounds for the local health workers.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Officials said that normally, it takes several hours to reach the remote village in a hilly forested area of Jawhar, making it out of bounds for the local health workers.
Click on the image to enlarge

The experiment, which was successfully carried out on Thursday, is probably the first of its kind in the state, district collector Dr Manik Gursal, who coordinated in the trial, said.

The experiment, which was successfully carried out on Thursday, is probably the first of its kind in the state, district collector Dr Manik Gursal, who coordinated in the trial, said.

Officials said that normally, it takes several hours to reach the remote village in a hilly forested area of Jawhar, making it out of bounds for the local health workers.

Officials said that normally, it takes several hours to reach the remote village in a hilly forested area of Jawhar, making it out of bounds for the local health workers.

View Full Image
The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes.
Click on the image to enlarge

 "As part of the exercise, a batch of 300 vaccines was transported from Jawhar to Zaap village. 

 "As part of the exercise, a batch of 300 vaccines was transported from Jawhar to Zaap village. 

The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes. The vaccines were delivered at the local public health centre," the district administration said in a release issued on Friday. 

The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes. The vaccines were delivered at the local public health centre," the district administration said in a release issued on Friday. 

CM Uddhav Thackeray lauded the unique initiative and said that its "a great example of how modern technology can be utilised for the benefit of the common masses."

CM Uddhav Thackeray lauded the unique initiative and said that its "a great example of how modern technology can be utilised for the benefit of the common masses."

The successful initiative was possible with the efforts of Blue Infinity Innovation Lab and IIFL Foundation in collaboration with the state Public Health Department.

The successful initiative was possible with the efforts of Blue Infinity Innovation Lab and IIFL Foundation in collaboration with the state Public Health Department.

 District health officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi said this could become possible with the help of private entities that came forward to help. 

 District health officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi said this could become possible with the help of private entities that came forward to help. 

"This will go a long way in the vaccination drive as the doses can now easily be sent to the doorsteps of those villagers, who find it difficult to reach the inoculation centres. To some extent, it will also help remove the misconceptions related to vaccination from the minds of people," he said.

"This will go a long way in the vaccination drive as the doses can now easily be sent to the doorsteps of those villagers, who find it difficult to reach the inoculation centres. To some extent, it will also help remove the misconceptions related to vaccination from the minds of people," he said.

Now, the government plans to deploy drone technology in certain other districts including the tribal dominated Nandurbar.

Now, the government plans to deploy drone technology in certain other districts including the tribal dominated Nandurbar.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!