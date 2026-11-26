The Maharashtra state cabinet on Wednesday, 25 November, has approved free foodgrains for 42.30 lakh farmers in 33 drought-affected districts in the state, PTI reported. This was announced in a statement by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
The benefit will be available for three months, to farmers not covered under the National Food Security Act or receiving benefits under the APL-Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, it added.
Further, the state proposed amendments to two laws to strengthen accountability in public service delivery and expedite recovery of money lost in financial frauds.
Under the foodgrain scheme, eligible farmers who are not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) or receiving benefits under the APL-Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme will get:
The cabinet proposed amendments to the Right to Public Services Act to impose penalties of up to ₹25,000 on officials responsible for unjustified delays in delivering government services and setting up divisional-level tribunals to expedite cases of financial fraud.
It also approved the introduction of a bill to amend the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999, to speed up the attachment and sale of assets belonging to fraudulent financial establishments and individuals and facilitate repayment to defrauded investors.
Dedicated MPID tribunals will be established at the divisional level, with cases required to be disposed of within 90 days of filing.
The cabinet also sanctioned ₹5,548 crore for the Narmada-Tapi River-linking Project (NTRLP) in Nandurbar district.
The NTRLP envisages constructing six diversion barrages and is expected to provide irrigation benefits to around 26,526 hectares in the region. It will also generate 11.50 MW of electricity.
In another decision, the cabinet approved amendments to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, to introduce a Revenue Court Case Management System for quasi-judicial proceedings in the revenue department, according to the release.
The amendments will also provide for a “one district, one appeal” mechanism to expedite disposal of cases.
(With inputs from PTI)