Maharashtra drought: CM Fadnavis announces ₹7,500 crore relief package; how much will each farmer get?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced advance drought relief of ₹5,000 each for around 1.5 crore farmers, with a total allocation of ₹7,500 crore, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, according to ANI. Fadnavis has directed officials to ensure that banks do not deduct any amount from the relief payments and that eligible farmers receive the full assistance.

The chief minister has instructed officials to issue explicit directions to banks to prevent deductions from the funds being transferred to farmers as advance drought relief.

The announcement comes as large parts of Maharashtra grapple with drought-like conditions, raising concerns over crop losses, water availability, and financial distress among farmers.

Earlier, Fadnavis had said the state had declared 305 talukas drought-affected, up from the earlier 265.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he said the government had decided to extend assistance to farmers facing crop losses and financial hardship and had expedited the relief process compared with previous years, as per ANI.

What Fadnavis said about the ₹ 5,000 relief Speaking to reporters in Wardha on Sunday, Fadnavis defended the assistance, saying it would provide immediate support to farmers even if it could not fully compensate them for their losses.

“For the first time, we have provided advance financial assistance to farmers in this manner. Never before have Maharashtra’s farmers received such assistance before December,” he said, as quoted by ANI.

He added that farmers with small landholdings had earlier received barely ₹1,000, while the new arrangement would ensure that every eligible farmer received at least ₹5,000, with the remaining compensation to be paid later.

Comparing Maharashtra's assistance with Karnataka's drought relief measures, Fadnavis said the neighbouring state had provided ₹2,500 despite facing severe drought.

“I understand farmers’ hardships, and ₹5,000 cannot compensate for their losses, but it will offer some relief,” he said.

Fadnavis targets opposition criticism The chief minister also hit out at opposition leaders who criticised the amount, drawing a comparison with the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin scheme, under which women beneficiaries receive ₹1,500.

“When we provided ₹1,500 to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme, the same Congress and opposition leaders criticised the amount. But the women knew the importance of ₹1,500, just as our farmers understand the value of ₹5,000,” he said.

He added that political leaders with substantial personal wealth might not understand the significance of the assistance for farmers facing financial difficulties.

Maharashtra's drought situation The state is facing widespread rainfall deficits, with drought declarations extended to 305 of Maharashtra's 358 talukas, according to the figures cited by the state government.

The overall monsoon rainfall deficit has been reported at around 18%, although the shortfall varies significantly across regions.

Solapur has recorded a deficit of 57%, followed by Beed at 49%, Hingoli at 48%, Jalna at 46% and Dharashiv at 45%, according to the figures provided.