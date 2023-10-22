Maharashtra: Drugs worth ₹250 crore seized from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, two arrested
During the searches, the DRI team recovered 23 kg of cocaine, about 2.9 kg of mephedrone and ₹30 lakh in cash from the house of one of the two accused, the report said
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said it has seized narcotics worth nearly ₹250 crore from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Maharashtra and arrested two persons, PTI reported Sunday.
