Win for Uddhav Thackeray as HC rejects Shinde camp's Dussehra rally plans at Shivaji Park2 min read . 05:24 PM IST
- Justices R D Dhanuka and Kamal Khata said BMC order rejecting the plea was a ‘clear abuse of the process of law and bonafide’
The Bombay High Court on Friday, 23 September, rejected Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's request to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji park. The court rejected the intervention application by Eknath Shinde Faction MLA Sada Sarvankar regarding the Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park, news agency ANI reported.
The rejection of the Eknath Shinde faction's petition means a win for the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv sena faction who had petitioned in court to hold the historic rally. Win for Uddhav Thackeray as HC rejects Shinde camp's Dussehra rally plans at Shivaji Park
The court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to grant permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction to conduct the Dusshera rally (or 'melawa' as is it known) at Shivaji park on October 5.
The high court directed the local police station to make sufficient arrangements to avoid any law and order trouble and asked the department to do a video-recording of the event.
The Bombay High Court heard a petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena asking for permission to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park in the Centar Mumbai on October 5.
Sena had filed a petition with the BMC in August but it feared that CM Eknath Shinde will use his powers to get the petition rejected. With the battle for real Shiv Sena pending before the Bombay HC both the Eknath Shinde faction and Uddhav Thackeray-led faction have staked their claim to the annual rally at the Shivaji Park.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Thursday denied permission to both factions of Shiv Sena to hold the Dussehra rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The civic body had cited law and order issues.
With the Dussehra rally being the next point of contention between the two rival Shiv Sena factions, both sides are prepared to hold the rally in October. While Uddhav Thackeray while speaking to party workers in Goregaon on Wednesday said the annual Dussehra rally will take place at the Shivaji Park, reports suggest the Eknath Shinde faction has started to make arrangements for the rally without getting approval from the civic body.
Shiv Sena had claimed in its petition before the Bombay HC that it has been carrying out the annual rally at Shivaji park ever since its foundation in 1966 and BMC has always given permission for the rally.
The rally holds importance with Shiv Sainiks from all parts of the states converging to listen to their party supremo's speech.
This year the Dussehra festival is set to be celebrated on 5 October all across the country.
