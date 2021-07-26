Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday announced that decisions on relief packages to the people affected by recent floods in the state will be taken in the next couple of days.

Pawar, who earlier in the day toured rain-hit villages in Sangli district, "Maha Vikas Aghadi government will provide all possible help to those who have been affected by floods. I, cabinet ministers Jayant Patil, Vijay Wadettiwar, and minister of state Vishwajeet Kadam visited the flood-affected areas in the Sangli district and took stock of the situation. In the next two days, a final decision about (the relief) will be taken in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray."

On Monday, Pawar while interacting with the flood-affected people assured them of rehabilitation and help from the state government.

He later told reporters that "unprecedented" rains triggered floods in districts in the Western Maharashtra region. "When heavy rains started after July 22, there was enough storage capacity in dams in the Krishna river basin but heavy downpour in the free catchment areas of dams caused floods downstream," he said.

Pawar described "free catchment area" of a dam as the area ahead of the dam's wall. He added that since its construction, the Koyna dam never received such a huge influx of water. "

Around 16.5 TMC water was received in one day in the Koyna dam which has the storage capacity of 100 TMC. There is a place near Koyna called Navja, where 32-inch rainfall was witnessed," he said. The deputy CM said the collective water storage in dams in the Krishna basin is 84 per cent this time compared to the 50 per cent storage in the corresponding period last year. "As far as the water storage in the dams in the basins of the Krishna and Bhima rivers is concerned, the current collective water storage is 71 per cent against 37 per cent last year," he said.

Noting that works to assess losses caused due to floods is still not completed, Pawar said, "Real picture about the damage caused to crops and farms will emerge after the water recedes. I have instructed the district administration to continue with the assessment of losses at new places.

He further added, "To avoid flooding in future, emphasis will be given on strengthening the flood management system. I have received some suggestions to have SDRF centres in flood-prone districts so that when such a situation arises, these groups can be pressed into action instead of waiting for help from agencies like the NDRF, Army, Coast Guard, and Navy."

Refuting claims that the flood situation in western Maharashtra is a "man-made" crisis, he added, "The green cover has not reduced in the areas where the landslide and flooding have taken place. It is being talked about that due to the high tree cutting activities, the incidents of landslides are taking place but there is no truth. The green cover has not been reduced. In Satara, uprooted trees, mud and sludge came down during landslides," he said.

Pawar reiterated that the state government was willing to rehabilitate people who often get affected by floods in hilly areas. He asked the district administration to conduct a survey of such houses and also check the land availability for rehabilitation.

The state government on Sunday said it provided an emergency financial aid of ₹2 crore each to Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. Satara, Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Thane and Sindhudurg, also affected by rains, were provided with a financial aid of ₹50 lakh each.

(with inputs from agencies)

