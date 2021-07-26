Around 16.5 TMC water was received in one day in the Koyna dam which has the storage capacity of 100 TMC. There is a place near Koyna called Navja, where 32-inch rainfall was witnessed," he said. The deputy CM said the collective water storage in dams in the Krishna basin is 84 per cent this time compared to the 50 per cent storage in the corresponding period last year. "As far as the water storage in the dams in the basins of the Krishna and Bhima rivers is concerned, the current collective water storage is 71 per cent against 37 per cent last year," he said.