Maharashtra police on Friday reintroduced the e-pass system for inter-state and inter-district travel in "extreme emergency" situations. The e-pass is only meant for the personal use of citizens to facilitate their journey in an emergency.

Fresh restrictions on travel, attendance in offices, and wedding functions announced by the Maharashtra government came into force on Thursday night. The state, which has faced an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, was already under severe restrictions since April 14 and the fresh "lockdown-like" curbs were announced on Wednesday.

The state police advised that the facility should be used only in case of an absolute emergency.

Here's how to apply for e-pass in Maharashtra

-Go to the official e-pass portal: https://covid19.mhpolice.in/

-Click on the tab 'apply for pass here'.

-On the next page, select the district you want to travel in.

-Submit the necessary documents.

-Mention the reason for your extreme emergency travel.

-Combine all the relevant documents in a single file while uploading.

-After submitting the application, you will receive a token ID. Save it, and use it to check the status of your application.

-After the verification and approval by the concerned departments, you can download the e-pass using the token ID.

-The e-pass will contain your details, vehicle number, validity and a QR code.

-Keep a soft/hard copy with you while traveling and show it to the police when asked.

Maharashtra e-pass: Things to be noted

-Essential service providers do not require travel pass for inter-state or intra-state travel.

-All other individuals/group can apply for Travel Pass through this platform.

-People who do not have access to the online e-pass system can visit the nearest police station to procure it. The personnel at the police station will help in filling the form and issue the e-pass.

