The Maharashtra government has extended restrictions till June 15 with certain relaxations including inter-district travels. Those who need to travel during the stated time period within the state will now require an e-pass.

Who needs to apply for an e-pass for travel?

Those who want to travel outside their districts are required to get an e-pass. Presently, citizens of Maharashtra can travel outside districts only for limited emergency reasons, which include extreme medical emergency, death, marriage etc.

Here's how to apply for an e-pass in Maharashtra

Go to the official e-pass portal

Click on the tab 'apply for a pass here.

On the next page, select the district you want to travel to.

Submit the necessary documents.

Mention the reason for your extreme emergency travel.

Combine all the relevant documents in a single file while uploading.

After submitting the application, you will receive a token ID. Save it, and use it to check the status of your application.

After the verification and approval by the concerned departments, you can download the e-pass using the token ID.

The e-pass will contain your details, vehicle number, validity and a QR code.

-Keep a soft/hard copy with you while travelling and show it to the police when asked.

The e-pass will contain your details, vehicle number, validity, and a QR code. Keep a soft or hard copy with you while travelling and show it to the police when asked.

You can apply for an E-Pass by visiting https://t.co/jR6ROcjBYm for travelling within or outside Maharshtra in case of emergency. Please follow the given steps.



Passes will be issued only in cases of extreme emergencies. pic.twitter.com/AAgm2A4jFh — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) May 13, 2020

What documents are required for application?

A valid identity proof

Medical fitness certificate

Wedding cards or related documents for marriage

Medical report of persons travelling for medical emergency or death certificate in the case of death

Document pertaining to other emergency purposes are required

Maharashtra recorded 14,123 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday,, and 477 fresh deaths, the state health department said. With the addition of 14,123 Covid-19 cases, the state's caseload rose to 57,61,015, while the fatality count increased to 96,198. Maharashtra now has 2,30,681 active Covid-19 cases.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.