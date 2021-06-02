Maharashtra: E-pass mandatory for inter-district travel. All you need to know

Maharashtra: E-pass mandatory for inter-district travel. All you need to know2 min read . 11:52 AM IST
Maharashtra: Those who want to travel outside their districts are required to get an e-pass
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra: Those who want to travel outside their districts are required to get an e-pass
The Maharashtra government has extended restrictions till June 15 with certain relaxations including inter-district travels. Those who need to travel during the stated time period within the state will now require an e-pass.
The Maharashtra government has extended restrictions till June 15 with certain relaxations including inter-district travels. Those who need to travel during the stated time period within the state will now require an e-pass.
Who needs to apply for an e-pass for travel?
Who needs to apply for an e-pass for travel?
Those who want to travel outside their districts are required to get an e-pass. Presently, citizens of Maharashtra can travel outside districts only for limited emergency reasons, which include extreme medical emergency, death, marriage etc.
Here's how to apply for an e-pass in Maharashtra
-Keep a soft/hard copy with you while travelling and show it to the police when asked.
The e-pass will contain your details, vehicle number, validity, and a QR code. Keep a soft or hard copy with you while travelling and show it to the police when asked.
What documents are required for application?
A valid identity proof
Medical fitness certificate
Wedding cards or related documents for marriage
Medical report of persons travelling for medical emergency or death certificate in the case of death
Document pertaining to other emergency purposes are required
Maharashtra recorded 14,123 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday,, and 477 fresh deaths, the state health department said. With the addition of 14,123 Covid-19 cases, the state's caseload rose to 57,61,015, while the fatality count increased to 96,198. Maharashtra now has 2,30,681 active Covid-19 cases.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!