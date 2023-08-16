Maharashtra: Earthquake of moderate-intensity jolts Kolhapur

Maharashtra: Earthquake of moderate-intensity jolts Kolhapur1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Maharashtra's Kolhapur district experiences a 3.4 magnitude earthquake with no casualties or damage reported.
The National Centre for Seismology on Wednesday reported that Maharashtra's Kolhapur district experienced a moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale.
“The tremor occurred at 6.45 am, at a depth of 5 km", it said.
The National Center for Seismology in a tweet said, "Earthquake of magnitude: 3.4, occurred on 16-08-2023, 06:45:05 IST, Lat: 17.19 & Long: 73.79, Depth: 5 km, Location: Kolhapur, Maharashtra."
No immediate casualties or property damage were reported. Kolhapur is situated in the western part of Maharashtra, approximately 375 km away from Mumbai.
On August 14, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted the entire North-east India on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The NCS reported that the earthquake hit at 8:19 PM on Monday.
The earthquake hit 49 km South east of Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya. No casualties have been reported yet. Moreover, the depth of the earthquake was 16 kilometres.
The tremor was felt in all districts of Meghalaya and also in parts of Assam and West Bengal.
Meanwhile, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the border of northeast India and Bangladesh on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in northeast India's Assam state, USGS added.
The 5.5 magnitude quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) and struck 18 kilometers (11 miles) northwest of Karimganj in the northeastern Indian state of Assam and about 36 kilometers (22.3 miles) northeast of Sylhet in neighboring Bangladesh, according to the USGS.
Earlier, on August 11, a seismic event measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.
The tremors were experienced at 02:56:12 Indian Standard Time (IST). The earthquake's depth, according to the NCS, was recorded at 10 kilometers.
(With insights from agenices)
