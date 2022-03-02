Maharashtra government on Wednesday eased coronavirus-related restrictions in 14 districts including Mumbai as infections remain muted, according to a state government notification.

Restaurants, shopping complexes, cinema halls and theatres to function at 100% capacity in these 14 districts.

Further, Swimming pools, religious places, entertainment parks will also be allowed to function with 100% capacity in all the 14 districts.

A government notification said these are districts where first vaccination dose is more than 90 per cent, second dose over 70 per cent, positivity rate less than 10% and bed occupancy of oxygen supported or ICU bed is less than 40%.

The 14 districts are: Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Pune, Bhandara, Sindhudurg, Nagpur, Raigad, Wardha, Ratnagiri, Satara, Sangli, Gondia, Chandrapur and Kolhapur.

All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools, religious places, drama theatres (natyagrihas), tourist places, entertainment parks etc are allowed to operate with 100 per cent capacity in these districts, the notification said.

“For other administrative units excluded from this list, these shall operate at 50% of the capacity," the notification said.

Maharashtra recorded a continued fall in new coronavirus cases from the peak reported during the third wave. The state reported 675 fresh cases on yesterday including 104 Omicron infections and five pandemic-related deaths.

The state's Covid-19 caseload rose to 78,66,380, and death toll reached 1,43,706.

On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 407 new cases and four deaths. Of 104 new Omicron infections, 41 were reported from Pune city, 12 from Sindhudurg district, 14 from Aurangabad, 11 from Mumbai, eight from Jalna and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, five from Thane Municipal Corporation, three from Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation and two from Satara.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 6,106. Mumbai recorded 77 new coronavirus cases while Pune reported 128 cases. Both the cities did not report any deaths.

