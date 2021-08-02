Maharashtra eases Covid curbs further. No new relaxation for Mumbai locals. Full details3 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2021, 07:46 PM IST
- Maharashtra Covid rules: Restrictions will continue in those districts where the infection is still on rise
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced that shops will be permitted to remain open till 8 pm instead of 4 pm in the districts where Covid infections have reduced. Restrictions will continue in those districts where the infection is still on rise. For Mumbai local trains, the chief minister said that allowing all segments of society would be difficult "in the first phase" as the easing of curbs was being done slowly.
In a statement, the government said that it was satisfied that the state was continued to be threatened with the spread of virus, and therefore it was imperative to continue emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus. The order said that the restrictions that have been imposed for level 3 be continued for: Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar.
Apart from these districts, in all the other districts, the existing restrictions have been modified.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister had appealed for cooperation from people in those areas where relaxing the norms was not possible currently due to the caseload. "As far as giving relaxation is concerned, the state government is issuing an order today allowing shops to remain open till 8 pm (where positivity rate is low). However, where the number of cases is still not coming down, restrictions will remain the same," he said.
While announcing relaxations, the chief minister said that the Covid situation in all such districts, including Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindudurg, was a cause of worry. He said he has asked district collectors to increase the number of tests as well as doctors to ensure people are protected.
When asked about allowing all segments of society in local trains in Mumbai, he said that deciding on it in the first phase would be difficult as what the government was doing was giving relaxations slowly and going ahead by analyzing the effects and side-effects of it.
The chief minister appealed to the private sector to split office timings to reduce the attendance in their premises at any one point of time, as well as opt for work from home and work in office turn by turn. He also asked the manufacturing sector and other business units to create bio-bubble for employees.
