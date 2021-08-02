Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced that shops will be permitted to remain open till 8 pm instead of 4 pm in the districts where Covid infections have reduced. Restrictions will continue in those districts where the infection is still on rise. For Mumbai local trains, the chief minister said that allowing all segments of society would be difficult "in the first phase" as the easing of curbs was being done slowly.

In a statement, the government said that it was satisfied that the state was continued to be threatened with the spread of virus, and therefore it was imperative to continue emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of virus. The order said that the restrictions that have been imposed for level 3 be continued for: Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar.

Apart from these districts, in all the other districts, the existing restrictions have been modified.

All essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) to remain open on all weekdays till 8 PM and till 3 PM on Saturday. All shops and malls except essential shops to remain closed on Sundays.

All Public Gardens and playgrounds can be kept open for the purpose of exercise, walking, jogging and cycling.

All government and private offices can be operational with full capacity. Staggering of work hours to be done to avoid crowds while travelling.

All agricultural activity, Civil Works, Industrial activity, transport of goods can remain functional at full capacity.

Gymnasiums, Yoga Centers, Hair Cutting salons, beauty parlors, Spa's can remain open without use of air-conditioners and with 50% capacity till 8 PM on weekdays and till 3 PM on Saturdays. The said services will remain closed on Sundays. All cinema theaters, drama theaters and multiplexes (independent and inside malls) to remain closed till further orders.

All places of worship in the State to remain closed till further orders. The orders of the State Education department and the Higher and Technical Department will be applicable for schools and colleges.

All restaurants will remain open with 50% seating capacity till 4 PM on weekdays subject to adherence to all COVID l9 protocols. Parcel and Takeaway to be allowed as is allowed currently.

Restrictions on movement will be applicable from 9 PM to 5 AM.

In order to avoid crowding, restrictions imposed on birthday celebration, Political, Social and Cultural events, elections, election campaigning, rallies, protest marches to be continued.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister had appealed for cooperation from people in those areas where relaxing the norms was not possible currently due to the caseload. "As far as giving relaxation is concerned, the state government is issuing an order today allowing shops to remain open till 8 pm (where positivity rate is low). However, where the number of cases is still not coming down, restrictions will remain the same," he said.

While announcing relaxations, the chief minister said that the Covid situation in all such districts, including Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindudurg, was a cause of worry. He said he has asked district collectors to increase the number of tests as well as doctors to ensure people are protected.

When asked about allowing all segments of society in local trains in Mumbai, he said that deciding on it in the first phase would be difficult as what the government was doing was giving relaxations slowly and going ahead by analyzing the effects and side-effects of it.

The chief minister appealed to the private sector to split office timings to reduce the attendance in their premises at any one point of time, as well as opt for work from home and work in office turn by turn. He also asked the manufacturing sector and other business units to create bio-bubble for employees.

