Maharashtra: ED attaches properties of CM Uddhav Thackeray's relative

The properties, including 11 residential units in 'Neelambari' project in Thane, are worth more than ₹6 crore. They belong to a firm, Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd &, owned by Thackeray's brother-in-law
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached immovable properties belonging to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law Shridhar Madhav Patankar, reported news agency PTI.
The ED reportedly said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach 11 residential flats in the Neelambari project, located in Thane near Mumbai, of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited.
Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother of Thackeray's wife Rashmi, "owns and controls" Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited, it said.
The agency alleged funds that were allegedly siphoned off in a money laundering case being investigated against a company named Pushpak Bullion were "parked" in the real estate projects of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd.
This comes only days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra alleged that central probe agencies were "given targets" and were working in a vindictive manner.
“The central probe agencies are working in a vindictive manner against leaders in Maharashtra. They have been given targets in Maharashtra. The probe agencies are working accordingly," said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut last week.
The ED had arrested former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and current cabinet minister Nawab Malik in separate money laundering cases recently.
Malik was arrested by the ED on 23 February in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.