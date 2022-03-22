Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra: ED attaches properties of CM Uddhav Thackeray's relative

Maharashtra: ED attaches properties of CM Uddhav Thackeray's relative

This comes as the Maharashtra government has been accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing central agencies against Opposition leaders
2 min read . 06:30 PM IST Livemint

The properties, including 11 residential units in 'Neelambari' project in Thane, are worth more than 6 crore. They belong to a firm, Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd &, owned by Thackeray's brother-in-law

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached immovable properties belonging to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law Shridhar Madhav Patankar, reported news agency PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday provisionally attached immovable properties belonging to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law Shridhar Madhav Patankar, reported news agency PTI

The ED reportedly said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach 11 residential flats in the Neelambari project, located in Thane near Mumbai, of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited.

The ED reportedly said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach 11 residential flats in the Neelambari project, located in Thane near Mumbai, of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited.

Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother of Thackeray's wife Rashmi, "owns and controls" Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited, it said.

Shridhar Madhav Patankar, the brother of Thackeray's wife Rashmi, "owns and controls" Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited, it said.

The agency alleged funds that were allegedly siphoned off in a money laundering case being investigated against a company named Pushpak Bullion were "parked" in the real estate projects of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd.

The agency alleged funds that were allegedly siphoned off in a money laundering case being investigated against a company named Pushpak Bullion were "parked" in the real estate projects of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd.

This comes only days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra alleged that central probe agencies were "given targets" and were working in a vindictive manner.

This comes only days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra alleged that central probe agencies were "given targets" and were working in a vindictive manner.

“The central probe agencies are working in a vindictive manner against leaders in Maharashtra. They have been given targets in Maharashtra. The probe agencies are working accordingly," said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut last week. 

“The central probe agencies are working in a vindictive manner against leaders in Maharashtra. They have been given targets in Maharashtra. The probe agencies are working accordingly," said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut last week. 

The ED had arrested former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and current cabinet minister Nawab Malik in separate money laundering cases recently. 

The ED had arrested former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and current cabinet minister Nawab Malik in separate money laundering cases recently. 

Malik was arrested by the ED on 23 February in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Malik was arrested by the ED on 23 February in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

In its preliminary reply affidavit filed before the high court, the ED said that it was also probing Malik in "two more cases related to D-Company".

In its preliminary reply affidavit filed before the high court, the ED said that it was also probing Malik in "two more cases related to D-Company".

Malik had over the last few months made a number of personal and service-related allegations of wrongdoings against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has denied them.

Malik had over the last few months made a number of personal and service-related allegations of wrongdoings against former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who has denied them.

These charges came soon after the NCB conducted raids at a cruise in October last year and arrested 20 people including actor Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan.

These charges came soon after the NCB conducted raids at a cruise in October last year and arrested 20 people including actor Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!