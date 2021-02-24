Maharashtra: Educational institutions, markets to stay shut in Jalna till 31 Mar

In view of the surging Covid-19 cases, the Jalna district administration has ordered schools, colleges, coaching centres and weekly markets to remain shut till 31 March.

"Jalna district collector has ordered to shut schools, colleges, coaching classes and weekly markets in the district till 31 March due to the current Covid-19 situation. Rapid antigen test of all vegetable, fruit, newspaper vendors to be conducted periodically," said district SP V Deshmukh on Tuesday.

However, the school for classes XI and XII will function as usual, PTI reported quoting an official.

The decision was taken after a meeting on Tuesday chaired by district collector Ravindra Binwade.

The district recorded 117 new cases on Tuesday, including 28 in Jayde Wadi village in Bhokardan tehsil, taking the overall caseload to 14,782.

There are 112 cases in the village currently, the official said.

In the last few days, Jalna district has witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases.

Temple shut

The administration has also ordered the closure of the famous Shri Rajur Ganpati temple in Bhokardan tehsil as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The temple is visited by devotees from different parts of the district and the state, where they can stay. Fifty-five people living in and around the temple have tested positive for coronavirus, following which it was shut," an official said.

Barricades have been put up around the temple and paths leading to it have been dug by the administration to stop the devotees from going there, he said.

Police personnel have been posted outside it.

Maharashtra Covid-19 update

Maharashtra continues to see a surge in coronavirus infections with 6,218 new cases reported until Tuesday evening.

The state Health Department said the total count of cases reported in the state has gone up to 21,12,312, including 53,409 active cases.

The state saw 5,869 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries has gone up to 20,05,851. The death toll stands at 51,857.

In wake of the surge, the Maharashtra government has announced new coronavirus guidelines including lockdowns and night curfew across various regions in the state.





