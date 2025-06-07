Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde's chartered flight delay helps kidney patient's timely airlift to Mumbai

Due to the pilot's initial refusal to fly owing to the breach of scheduled flying hours, authorities were able to airlift a kidney failure patient from Jalgaon who reached Mumbai in time for her transplant.

Updated7 Jun 2025, 03:55 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI)

A chartered flight pilot's initial refusal to fly with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from Jalgaon to Mumbai on Friday night helped save a kidney patient's timely airlift to Mumbai, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, due to the pilot's initial refusal to fly owing to the breach of scheduled flying hours, authorities were able to airlift a kidney failure patient from Jalgaon who reached Mumbai in time for her transplant.

More to come....

