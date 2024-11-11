Maharashtra election: School buses to remain idle on November 19-20. Here’s why

Maharashtra election: School bus services in Maharashtra will be suspended on November 19 and 20 due to election-related duties mandated by Regional Transport Offices. 

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Mumbai, Oct 22 (ANI): EVM machines being distributed for training purposes ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election, at N.M.Joshi Marg BMC School in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Mumbai, Oct 22 (ANI): EVM machines being distributed for training purposes ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election, at N.M.Joshi Marg BMC School in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Vijay Gohil)

Students in Maharashtra may experience disruption as school bus operators have announced that services will be suspended for two days, including on polling day, November 20.

Also Read: Maharashtra Election 2024 could be a make-or-break moment for Mahayuti and MVA. Here’s why

As per reports, this move follows directives from the Regional Transport Offices (RTO), which have required the use of tourist and school buses for election-related duties.

The School Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra (SBOA) has said that school buses will be off the roads on November 19 and 20. This decision comes as school and tourist buses have been requisitioned for election-related transportation duties across Mumbai and its suburbs.

Meanwhile, all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have issued these directives as part of the logistical arrangements for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Also Read: Maharashtra Elections: Mumbai employees to be granted paid leave on November 20

In addition, several regional schools have been designated as polling stations for the elections, which has added to the complications. Many teaching staff members have been assigned election booth duties, leading to a shortage of teachers available to conduct regular classes. This may result in disruptions to the normal school schedule for many students.

The School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) has appealed to parents, students, and the general public for their understanding and cooperation. In a statement issued on Saturday, the association emphasized the importance of these arrangements for smooth elections and requested that everyone consider this temporary disruption during the election period.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar opposes BJP’s ‘Batenge to Katenge’ slogan for Hindu unity: ‘May work in UP, not in Maharashtra’

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on November 20, with results set to be announced on November 23. In the 2019 elections, BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMaharashtra election: School buses to remain idle on November 19-20. Here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    824.95
    09:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    19.25 (2.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.60
    09:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-1.32%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    228.15
    09:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    6.15 (2.77%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.10
    09:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.3 (-1.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc share price

    584.05
    09:36 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    13.85 (2.43%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    747.60
    09:36 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    14.55 (1.98%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,811.10
    09:36 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -1207.4 (-8.61%)

    Asian Paints share price

    2,535.00
    09:36 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -234.25 (-8.46%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,902.90
    09:36 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -152.9 (-7.44%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    442.30
    09:36 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -32.45 (-6.84%)
    More from Top Losers

    ITI share price

    328.40
    09:36 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    24.8 (8.17%)

    EIH share price

    382.00
    09:36 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.05 (6.42%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    470.55
    09:36 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    21.1 (4.69%)

    JSW Energy share price

    745.30
    09:36 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    33.2 (4.66%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.