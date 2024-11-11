Maharashtra election: School buses to remain idle on November 19-20. Here's why

Maharashtra election: School bus services in Maharashtra will be suspended on November 19 and 20 due to election-related duties mandated by Regional Transport Offices.

Students in Maharashtra may experience disruption as school bus operators have announced that services will be suspended for two days, including on polling day, November 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per reports, this move follows directives from the Regional Transport Offices (RTO), which have required the use of tourist and school buses for election-related duties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The School Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra (SBOA) has said that school buses will be off the roads on November 19 and 20. This decision comes as school and tourist buses have been requisitioned for election-related transportation duties across Mumbai and its suburbs.

Meanwhile, all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have issued these directives as part of the logistical arrangements for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

In addition, several regional schools have been designated as polling stations for the elections, which has added to the complications. Many teaching staff members have been assigned election booth duties, leading to a shortage of teachers available to conduct regular classes. This may result in disruptions to the normal school schedule for many students.

The School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) has appealed to parents, students, and the general public for their understanding and cooperation. In a statement issued on Saturday, the association emphasized the importance of these arrangements for smooth elections and requested that everyone consider this temporary disruption during the election period.