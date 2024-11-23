In charts: BJP and partners poised to sweep Maharashtra
Summary
- The ruling Mahayuti alliance looks poised to retain power in Maharashtra with a landslide win, show early counting numbers. Here are five charts on seat share, lead margins, reserved seats, and more.
Exceeding pre-poll predictions, the ruling Mahayuti combine—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Ajit Pawar—was poised to retain power in Maharashtra with a landslide win, show early counting numbers from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Here are five charts, based on the ECI data, that capture the election results of Maharashtra as they stand at 11.15am.