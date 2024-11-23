In charts: BJP and partners poised to sweep Maharashtra

Vote share

As many as three parties in each alliance have meant that the vote share across the state would be fragmented. Between them, the six parties in the two main alliances had a vote share of about 81%. The standout number was, once again, from the BJP. At 11.15am, the party had a leading vote share of 24.9%, which was almost double that of the next best party, which was the SHS (Shinde). The three parties from the MVA could manage a vote share of only around 10-11%.