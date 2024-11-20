Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra elections: CBI begins probe into bitcoin 'scam'; six accused named in FIR

Maharashtra elections: CBI begins probe into bitcoin 'scam'; six accused named in FIR

Livemint

CBI has registered a case and started investigating the two accused, Amit Bharadwaj and Aman Bharadwaj, over a Bitcoin scam valued at 6,606 crore, reported news agencies on Wednesday.

CBI registers FIR against Amit Bhardwaj, Ajay Bhardwaj and four others.

Maharashtra elections: The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) started an investigation into the Bitcoin-based Ponzi “scam" as the agency looks into the accused persons for allegedly collecting 80,000 bitcoins and diverting the funds worth 6,606 crore through nine overseas firms to purchase properties abroad, reported the news agency ANI on Wednesday, November 20.

CBI has registered the case against Amit Bharadwaj and Aman Bharadwaj and named four others accused in it. The agency also summoned auditing company employee Gaurav Mehta in connection with the case, reported the news agency PTI.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.