Maharashtra: Electric Vehicle launched; to accelerate EV transition in state
Aaditya Thackeray, the Minister of Tourism, Maharashtra along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday launched the Electric Vehicle (EV) cell.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) cell aims to ‘accelerate EV transition towards sustainable mobility’ the ministers said during the event

The Maharashtra tourism minister said that workers are working to make this a sustainable option in the state.

While global outlook in the automobile industry is turning towards electric vehicle in order to reduce the carbon footprint, as pledged by the global leaders during several global summits, Thackeray's move comes as a welcome progress.

These Electric Vehicle (EV) cell will assist in creating a network of charging stations, supporting battery development & market penetration, Thackeray's tweet informed. 

