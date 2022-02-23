Today, we launched Mumbai EV Cell, a @mybmc & @WRIIndia partnership, to accelerate EV transition & adoption. With experts working towards sustainable mobility, this cell will assist in creating a network of charging stations, supporting battery development & market penetration. pic.twitter.com/zBIdUajdyT
The Maharashtra tourism minister said that workers are working to make this a sustainable option in the state.
While global outlook in the automobile industry is turning towards electric vehicle in order to reduce the carbon footprint, as pledged by the global leaders during several global summits, Thackeray's move comes as a welcome progress.