Maharashtra: Electric Vehicle launched; to accelerate EV transition in state

Maharashtra: Electric Vehicle launched; to accelerate EV transition in state

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, BMC launched Electric Vehicle (EV) cell
1 min read . 08:50 PM IST Livemint

These Electric Vehicle (EV) cell will assist in creating a network of charging stations, supporting battery development & market penetration, Thackeray's tweet informed.

Aaditya Thackeray, the Minister of Tourism, Maharashtra along with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday launched the Electric Vehicle (EV) cell.

