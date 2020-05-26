Maharashtra ex-CM refutes claims that Centre not giving money to fight covid-19

MUMBAI : Former chief minister of Maharashtra and opposition leader of Bharatiya Janta Party Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, expressed his party’s displeasure with the way the incumbent state government is dealing with the covid-19 crisis and said that Maharashtra can get a benefit of Rs. 2.71 trillion from the stimulus package of the central government, which is not happening since the state government is unable to take bold decisions.

Fadnavis claimed that Uddhav Thackeray-led state government is making false claims that the centre is not giving enough money to Maharashtra.

Fadnavis said the state has received ₹28,000 crore so far from the centre. But, the funds that Maharashtra can raise is ₹1,65,000 crore under general rules stipulated by the central government and an additional Rs. 78,000 crore can be raised via the Centre's stimulus package announced recently, said Fadnavis.

In a press conference, Fadnavis said that BJP-led central government has decided to provide foodgrains in the Prime Minister's Poor Welfare Scheme, under which, in the last three months central government gave wheat worth ₹1750 crore, rice worth ₹2,620 crore, Daal worth ₹100 crore, and Rs. 122 crore for migrant workers.

“A total of ₹4,592 crore was provided by the Central Government for foodgrains. ₹1726 crore under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Yojana has been provided, ₹1958 crore has been given through Jandhan Yojana, ₹116 crore has been given for widows / disabled / senior citizens. A total of ₹3800 crore was given by the Central Government. 73.16 lakh cylinders under Ujwala gas scheme has been provided and ₹300 crore has been given for 600 trains," said Fadnavis.

Further, a total of ₹1001 crore has been given by the central government for building and other construction workers (BOCW) and EPFO, while a total of ₹2059 crore was given to State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Fadnavis said the centre has also provided funds for purchase of agricultural commodities such as cotton ( ₹5647 crore), paddy ( ₹2311 crore), Toor daal (Rs. 593 crore) and so on.

Fadnavis said that despite the centre providing hydroxychloroquine (a drug for treating covid-19) to Maharashtra, the state is unable to tackle the transmission of the pandemic.

He said the central government has also provided Maharashtra 9.88 lakh PPE kits, 15.59 lakh N95 masks and a health assistance of ₹468 crore to combat the covid-19 crisis.

“Corona condition in Maharashtra is very bad. There is large increase in morbidity / mortality. Now the number of tests has been greatly reduced. Only 2,900 tests were done yesterday. Now 32% of the total tests are positive," claimed Fadnavis.

“40% of deaths have taken place in the state. Mumbai has a testing capacity of 10,000, but only 3,000-3,500 tests are being conducted. There is a lack of beds and ambulances, while private hospitals are giving inflated bills and there is no space in mortuaries. There is no coordination in the state government," said Fadnavis.

“If we look at what was spent during this period, it is easy to see what is the priority of this government. Currently the battle is against Coronavirus. We are not interested in overthrowing the government. It will fall through due to its own contradictions. Currently, such news is being given to divert attention from the battle of Coronavirus," added Fadnavis.

