A former policeman allegedly killed his lover after a heated argument and then buried the woman's body behind an under-construction building in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

According to the police, the accused, Naresh alias Narendra Pandurang Dahule, aged 40, has been arrested from the neighbouring Chandrapur district and charged with murder and destruction of evidence.

Naresh was in a relationship with the woman.

Police said on Tuesday that the accused once worked in the police force but was dismissed. They did not provide more details.

The woman, also aged 40 and a resident of Chimur in Chandrapur district, was married and had a son.

Police said Naresh and the woman, who were classmates during their school years, rekindled their relationship through Facebook in August.

They soon got into a romantic relationship and decided to elope.

However, on November 26, while attempting to carry out their plan, both of them had a heated argument over their future together, which led to her murder, the police said.

In a fit of rage, Naresh allegedly strangled the woman to death, they added.

Later, the ex-cop drove around for hours in a stolen car with the victim’s body before disposing it in a septic tank behind an under-construction building in the Vela Hari area under Beltarodi police station limits.

During the investigation, which included a thorough examination of phone records and forensic evidence, Naresh confessed to the woman's murder and led the police to the site where he had dumped the body.

