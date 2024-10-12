Former minister and senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away after he was shot at in Mumbai, on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siddique was admitted Lilavati Hospital after he suffered bullet injuries in the incident, however, he scummbed to injuries.

"Senior NCP leader Baba Siddique passed away," reported ANI quoting Lilavati Hospital.

A large number of people, including his supporters, have gathered outside the hospital.

According to reports, three people fired shots at him.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said that two people have been taken into custody in connection with the firing.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also visit Lilavati hospital.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya stated that Baba Siddique's murder is a matter of concern.

"The government should make a special team and investigate this. It seems to be a huge conspiracy. Strict action should be taken," said Somaiya.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique. "May the Almighty give his family the strength to bear this loss. My thoughts and prayers are with them."

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey questioned asked if former MLAs are not safe how will this government protect the common people.

"If former MLAs are not safe in our city Mumbai, if leaders of the government are not safe then how will this government protect the common people? If they cannot keep their MLAs and former ministers safe then Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis should resign. He has no right to continue as the Home Minister. Eknath Shinde has no right to continue as the CM of the state," said Dubey.

Stating that there is firing on the streets of Mumbai in broad daylight, Dubey added, "Three rounds are being fired and people are being shot at. Is this law and order? The criminals have no fear. The policies of the Mahayuti and BJP has maligned the politics."

Earlier this year, Siddique, a former Congress leader, resigned from the party and joined Ajit Pawar led-NCP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

He was the second senior Mumbai Congress leader to leave the party after former Union minister Milind Deora joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in January.