Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh’s car attacked with stones near Nagpur, ex-minister injured

Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP-SP leader Anil Deshmukh suffered injuries after his car was attacked with stones near Nagpur.

The visuals of the former minister bleeding from head have gone viral on social media platforms.

Deshmukh has been rushed to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

The incident occurred near Belphata on the Jalalkheda Road near Katol around 8 pm when Deshmukh was returning after attending a meeting at Narkhed village in Katol Assembly Constituency from where his son Salil is contesting the state assembly election on NCP-SP's ticket against BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

Deshmukh, who sustained injuries during the attack, was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital, police said.

Confirming the incident, Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police, Harssh Poddar, said that senior officers were rushed to the spot.

"An investigation has begun. Police are trying to identify those responsible for the attack," reported PTI quoting Poddar.

'Gangsters have got free rein' Reacting to the attack, NCP-SP leader and MP Supriya Sule said that this is a very unfortunate and outrageous incident. “We all condemn this attack. This state has never had the mentality to attack in this manner during elections. This state is a democratic state. But during the time of BJP, the law and order situation in the state, especially in Nagpur district, has deteriorated and gangsters have got free rein.”

Sule demanded that the attackers and their masterminds should be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice.

'BJP’s failure is glaring' “A cowardly attack on senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh ji by miscreants is deeply unfortunate and condemnable. Maharashtra has always upheld democratic values, but such incidents show the decline of law & order. We demand swift action to arrest the attackers & their masterminds. BJP’s failure is glaring!,” said SP MLA Rais Shaikh.