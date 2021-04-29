The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to extend restrictions imposed in the state on 14 April as the covid-19 cases continue to surge and the state plans to vaccinate its 57.1 million citizens for free. The restrictions have been extended till 15 May.

"Executive Committee, hereby extends all the restrictions that have been imposed vide Break the Chain' orders dated 13th April and 21st April, 2021 along with all additions and clarifications issued thereof in the State till7 AM on 15th May, 2021," the order said signed by Sitaram Kunte, chief secretary, Government of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government if it was time to think of imposing a "lockdown like last year" for at least 15 days to successfully contain the spread of covid-19.

"At least for 15 days if people stay strictly indoors, like last year, we may expect better results. Please advise your government," the high court said.

Over the past few days, though covid-19 cases have declined in the state, the government is no hurry to lift restrictions.

On 13 April, the Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray said the state will impose section 144 days and follow strict restrictions to break the chain of coronavirus.

The restrictions imposed on 14 April stay in place which among other measures include orders, all government offices (centre, state, local administrative), except emergency services related to the coronavirus pandemic, to open with only 15% attendance.

Essential services have been exempted from the curbs.

On Wednesday, the state announced that it would vaccinate 5.71 million citizens in the age group of 18-44 years at the cost of Rs. 6500 crores. The state requires 12 crore doses for vaccinating its citizens.

The vaccination drive, however, will start from May end due to challenging conditions regarding the availability of vaccines.

The state has the capacity to give two crore vaccines per month.

Only citizens above 45 years of age will be vaccinated at the centers where vaccination is currently underway. There will be separate vaccination centers for 18 to 44-year-olds.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.