Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till 31 Oct, but re-opens several sectors

Amid Covid-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the lockdown in the state till end of October with further relaxations outside containment zones.

The state government laid out a set of guidelines including relaxations for people.

As already declared by the state earlier, hotels, food, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate from 5 October with capacity not exceeding 50% of the total staff. Separate SOP shall be shared by the Tourism department for the necessary precautions that the establishments need to undertake.

All industrial and manufacturing units producing non- essential items will be allowed to operate in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The Railways will increase the frequency of local trains in the MMR. Local trains in Pune region will restart with protocols and procedures adopted in the MMR.

Dabbawallahs of tiffin carriers in MMR will be allowed to travel by local trains after procuring QR code passes from the Mumbai police commissioner's office.

There shall be free movement of oxygen carrying vehicles within and out of the state without any restrictions of time.

Schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remained closed.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters in malls and market places, auditoriums, assembly halls will continue to remain closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious events and other large congregations will remain prohibited, the guidelines said.

Meanwhile, The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 13,84,446 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 18,317 fresh cases, the state health department said.

With 481 deaths, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 36,662, it said.

A total of 19,163 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries to 10,88,322.

The state now has 2,59,033 active cases, the department said.

Mumbai city reported 2,654 new infections, taking its total cases to 2,05,268, while the fatality count rose by 46 to 8,929, it said.

The state has so far conducted 67,85,205 tests

