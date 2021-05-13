Maharashtra extends Covid restrictions till June 1 amid surge in cases

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the surge in Covid cases in the state, the Maharashtra Government has extended the current Covid-19 restrictions in the state till 7am on 1st June, to fight Covid-19. The state has also made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for those entering the state.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported as many as 46,781 new COVID19 cases and 816 deaths pushing the total number of cases to 52,26,710 and death toll to 78,007. Currently, the positivity rate is 17.36%, while the recovery rate is 88.01%.

The Maharashtra government first imposed a lockdown on 22 April, which was later extended till 15 May amid fears over the third wave of the pandemic.

