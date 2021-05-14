The Maharashtra government on Friday extended the time period for ex-gratia assistance of ₹50 lakh to its staffers succumbing to COVID-19.

A government resolution said it has extended the period of ex-gratia assistance from January 1 to June 30 this year due to the present COVID-19 situation.

The order on providing ex-gratia assistance was first issued on May 29 last year, and was effective till September 30, 2020 before being extended till December 31.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 42,582 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a drop of nearly 4,200 infections from a day ago, while 850 more patients succumbed to the disease, the state health department said.

With the addition of 42,582 COVID-19 cases, down from 46,781 on Wednesday, the state's caseload increased to 52,69,292, while the death toll reached 78,857, it said.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 40,956 COVID-19 cases, 793 deaths and 71,966 recoveries.

Of the 850 fatalities, 409 had occurred in the past 48 hours, 160 last week and the rest 281 before the last week but were added to the toll on Thursday, the department said.

