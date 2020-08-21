Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Maharashtra extends insurance cover to pvt doctors who die of covid-19
Photo: Bloomberg

Maharashtra extends insurance cover to pvt doctors who die of covid-19

1 min read . 03:59 PM IST PTI

Maharashtra government said the insurance cover, which is being given to doctors in government and semi- government services, has now been extended to private medical practitioners who succumb to the infection

THANE : The Maharashtra government has extended 50 lakh insurance cover to private doctors who die of coronavirus infection during the pandemic, an official said on Friday.

The Maharashtra government has extended 50 lakh insurance cover to private doctors who die of coronavirus infection during the pandemic, an official said on Friday.

In a circular issued on Thursday, director of state Health Services Dr Sadhana Tayde said the insurance cover, which is being given to doctors in government and semi- government services, has now been extended to private medical practitioners who succumb to the infection.

In a circular issued on Thursday, director of state Health Services Dr Sadhana Tayde said the insurance cover, which is being given to doctors in government and semi- government services, has now been extended to private medical practitioners who succumb to the infection.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Referring to a letter dated April 9 about the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package - Insurance Scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19, she said the provisions of the same be followed for private doctors as well.

Welcoming the move, president of the Indian Medical Association's Thane chapter Dr Santosh Kadam said it had been a long-standing demand to extend the insurance cover to private doctors.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated