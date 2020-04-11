Maharashtra extends lock down till 30 April

Maharashtra on Saturday, extended the lock down in the state till 30 April.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said "We need to break the chain of the virus and for that the lock down needs to continue."

The state will however, detail its further lock down plan on 14 April .

Tll Saturday afternoon, Maharashtra had reported 92 new positive cases taking the total number of covid-19 patients to 1666. Of this, Mumbai alone has seen its cases cross 1000.

Thackeray added that 19000 people have been tested in Mumbai alone and the government is declaring containment zones and sealing them to contain the virus' spread.

He urged residents to stay at home and in case they are stepping out for urgent work, to use mask. On Wednesday Mumbai made wearing of face masks mandatory in public places.

Maharashtra's measure comes after the Union home ministry on Friday directed all states to tighten lock down measures, with several areas in the country being sealed as containment zones. “The MHA has directed all states and Union territories to ensure strict compliance of lock down measures to fight covid-19, and not allow any social or religious gathering or procession," the ministry said.

Despite a 21-day lock down, the number of hotspots, or infection clusters, has swollen to 284 across the country, sparking a containment strategy through strict enforcement of restrictions on movement in these areas. India reported 880 new covid-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day spike so far. Fatalities rose to 212 with 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, civic officials and doctors from the Maharashtra Medical Council began door-to-door testing of nearly a million resident of Dharavi.

Covid-19 cases at Dharavi, Mumbai's largest slum, have been increasing and the state government does not want to leave any effort in containing the virus' spread.

Over the next 10 days, the team of doctors and civic officials will being thermal screening the residents.

On Friday, Dharavi reported 11 new cases of covid-19, taking its total tally to 28 positive cases. Three Dharavi residents have so far died from the disease. Dharavi recorded its first covid-19 case on 1 April.

Being one of the most crowded slums of Mumbai, Dharavi residents are at risk of contracting the virus far more than an average Mumbaikar.

Post the testing, suspected cases will be moved to the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) in south Mumbai's Worli.