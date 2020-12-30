Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown restrictions till 31 Jan

Day after Maharashtra's coronavirus caseload rose to 19,25,066 with 3,018 new cases, the Uddhav Thackeray government on Wednesday announced an extension of lockdown in the state till 31 January next year.

According to a government statement, the lockdown norms will be in place till midnight of 31 January.

Maharashtra is one of the five states and Union Territories that account for 60% of total active coronavirus cases in the country.

In its order, the Maharashtra government under its 'Mission Begin Again' plan, said that the phase-wise opening of activities in Maharashtra will "remain in force till 31 January, 2021 for containment of COVID- I 9 epidemic in the state and all departments of the government of Maharashtra shall strictly implement these guidelines."

The activities, which are already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to the end of January next year, the state government stated in its fresh order.

The lockdown curbs will be strictly followed in containment zones.

Meanwhile, three more passengers who returned from the United Kingdom to Mumbai after 25 November have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of such patients to 15 so far.

In Maharashtra, 11 fresh cases were added on Tuesday, taking the statewide tally to 43.

The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a night curfew in all the municipal areas of the state. The curfew is in place from 11 pm to 6 am and will remain in force till 5 January.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 caseload rose to 19,25,066 on Tuesday as it recorded 3,018 new cases.

With 69 patients dying, the death toll in the state touched 49,373.

Meanwhile, 5,572 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recovered persons to 18,20,021. There are now 54,537 active cases in the state.

