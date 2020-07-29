Maharashtra extends lockdown till 31 August, allows malls, gyms to re-open

Mumbai: As covid-19 cases continue to rise relentlessly, Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended the lockdown in the state till August 31.

The government however, issued new guidelines for 'Unlock 3' under Mission Begin Again for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

As part of this, malls and market complexes without theatres, food courts and restaurants will be operational between 9 am and 7 pm from August 5, said a notification issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

"Outdoor non team sports like Golf courses, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton and malkham will be allowed with physical distancing. Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate," the notification said.

All essential shops, e-commerce activity for essential and non-essential items, all industrial units which are presently operational and home delivery of food will continue to be allowed. Wearing of mask is compulsory.

The notification added that the decision to extend lockdown has been taken as an "emergency step to prevent and contain" the spread of covid-19.

Maharashtra government had last month extended the lockdown till 31 July keeping in account the rise in covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 9,211 cases, taking the overall tally to 4,00,651.

While the state has 1,46,129 active cases, 2,39,755 patients have been discharged so far. Today, 7478 patients were discharged.

With 298 new deaths reported today, Maharashtra's covid-19 death tally stands at 14,463. Mortality rate in the state is 3.61%, while recovery rate is at 59.84%.

Currently, 8,88,623 people are in-home quarantine and 40,777 people are in institutional quarantine. Out of 20,16,234 laboratory samples, 4,00,651 have been tested positive (19.87%) for covid-19 until today.

The Mumbai city and suburban areas reported 1,109 and 3,324 fresh cases of covid-19, respectively. The case count in the state's capital is 1,11,991 and death toll is at6,247.

