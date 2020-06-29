The state's order come in the wake of continuous increase in covid-19 cases in the state. On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,493 cases taking the total tally of patients to 1,64,626. The death toll has reached 7,429.

The government said that restrictions on the non-essential activities and movement of people will be re-imposed in covid-19 hotspots.

All essential shops, e-commerce activity for essential and non-essential items, all industrial units which are presently operational and home delivery of food will continue to be allowed.

The state government also advised that work from home should be followed as far as possible. Private offices can operate with upto 10% strength or 10 people whichever is more.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said with the coronavirus crisis at its peak, people in and around Mumbai are seen wandering aimlessly and pulling out vehicles and crowding the streets and that this is not to be expected.

"If you are going to the offices as per the rules in Unlock, if you need to go to the hospital or for other necessary reasons, no one will stop you but if you go out for a walk for no reason, if there is a traffic jam, remember that you are endangering yourself and others," Thackeray said adding that today in Mumbai, you can find groceries, food grains, essentials, medicines, vegetables in the vicinity of your home. "If you want to go to gardens, grounds in the morning and evening, you can go to nearby places. Now we have opened many transactions, so it is necessary to act responsibly as a citizen," he said.

The government however, empowered the concerned district collectors and commissioners of the municipal corporations in the state to enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of persons to control the pandemic.

Following this, Thane civic and police authorities have decided to put the city under complete lockdown from July 2 for the next 10 days.

"A complete lockdown will be announced in Thane for the next 10 days from July 2. A notification in this regard will be issued soon," Thane police tweeted on Monday afternoon.

All shops, except those selling essentials-- milk and medicines-- will be shut during the lockdown. The decision to impose a city-wide lockdown was taken following a meeting between Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and police authorities on Monday.

So far Thane has reported 8,168 Covid-19 positive cases, including 277 deaths.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via