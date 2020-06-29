"If you are going to the offices as per the rules in Unlock, if you need to go to the hospital or for other necessary reasons, no one will stop you but if you go out for a walk for no reason, if there is a traffic jam, remember that you are endangering yourself and others," Thackeray said adding that today in Mumbai, you can find groceries, food grains, essentials, medicines, vegetables in the vicinity of your home. "If you want to go to gardens, grounds in the morning and evening, you can go to nearby places. Now we have opened many transactions, so it is necessary to act responsibly as a citizen," he said.