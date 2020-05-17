MUMBAI: Hours before the scheduled end of the third phase of the nationwide lockdown, Maharashtra announced extending the restrictions till 31 May as the state continues to report huge increases in the number of covid-19 cases. In its fourth phase, however, the lockdown may see a calibrated relaxations.

"The State of Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of covid-19 virus and therefore to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus...it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire state of Maharashtra further till midnight of 31 May 202," Ajoy Mehta, chief secretary, government of Maharashtra, said in an order.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported a steep rise in numbers with 1,606 new covid-19 cases and 67 deaths. With this, the total number of infected persons in the state has now reached 30,706.

Mumbai has the highest number of coronavirus patients in the state, with as many as 884 new covid-19 cases recorded on Saturday. The total number of cases in the city stands at 18,396, while the death toll is at 696.

In Pune, 11 deaths were reported on Saturday. The toll in the region has now reached 197.

A total of 524 people recovered and were discharged on Sunday. In all, 7,088 patients have been discharged since the outbreak was first reported in the state.

