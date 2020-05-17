Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31

MUMBAI : The Maharashtra government today extended lockdown in the state till May 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19. In a notification, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said the state is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus and is taking certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus.

"The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course," the order said. The present lockdown was valid till May 17.

"The calibrated phase-wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in due course," the order said. The present lockdown was valid till May 17.

"Lockdown 3.0 ends today. Lockdown 4.0 will come into effect tomorrow and will be valid till May 31. There will be some relaxations in the fourth phase," he said.

"The green and orange zones will get more relaxations, in terms of starting more services. As of now only essential services are operational, he said.

Maharashtra has recorded 30,706 COVID-19 cases of which 22,479 are active. The death toll is 1135, while 7,088 patients have been discharged after recovery. In Mumbai, since the first death, the figure of fatalities has touched 696 -- or an average of around 11 deaths per day.

In terms of the spread, the state has shot up from only 2 cases on March 9 to 30,706 today -- a staggering average of 438 cases per day in the past 70 days.

Besides Mumbai, the other worst-hit are Pune Division with 212 deaths (4,149 cases), Nashik Division with 78 fatalities (1,256 cases), Thane-Raigad with 72 deaths (4,638 cases).

Next are Akola Division with 28 fatalities (466 cases), Aurangabad Division with 26 deaths (966 cases), Kolhapur Division with 5 fatalities (173 cases), Latur Division with 5 deaths (101 cases), and Nagpur Division 3 fatalities and (361 cases).

The nationwide tally on Sunday stood at 90,927 cases including 2,872 deaths and 34,108 discharged/cured patients.