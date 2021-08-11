Maharashtra govt extends timings of hotels, restaurants till 10 pm. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid mounting pressure from various quarters to provide further relaxations in Covid-19 curbs enforced in the state, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday extended working hours for hotels and restaurants till 10 pm. As of now, hotels and restaurants in the state were allowed to operate till 4 pm only.

The shopping malls in the state can now remain open till 10 pm, Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said. Only people vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be allowed in shopping malls, he added.

Detailed guidelines regarding the same will be issued shortly, the Maharashtra government said.

For quite some time, restaurant owners, shopping malls and other establishments have been demanding that the state government extend the current timings.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has issued SOPs regarding the reopening of schools in the state.

In rural areas, physical classes for 5 to 7 and 8 to 12 in urban areas will resume from 17 August.

According to guidelines issued, a four-member panel shall be formed to make decisions on opening schools in their respective jurisdiction. This panel shall be headed by the Municipal Commissioner and District Collector of respective districts and cities.

One student should seat on one bench and a distance of 6 metres must be maintained between two benches. Parents will not be allowed in order to avoid overcrowding at school premises.

Social gatherings and functions in schools will remain prohibited under the current SOPs. Schools have been asked to ensure arrangements for hand wash and sanitisation.

Local authorities have been asked to look at the decline in Covid case count in the last 30 days in areas where the schools are to be re-opened.

Basic Covid-19 norms like social distancing, sanitisation and mask-wearing are a must.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,609 fresh Covid-19 cases and 137 fatalities, including the highest 46 in the Pune region, while 7,568 patients recovered, a state health department official said.

With the new additions, the tally of infections and the death toll in Maharashtra rose to 63,63,442 and 1,34,201, respectively, the official said. The number of recoveries has increased to 61,59,676, leaving the state with 66,123 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.8% and the fatality rate is 2.01%.

