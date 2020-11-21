The Maharashtra government is toying with the idea of suspending flights from Delhi to Mumbai amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital. Train services between Delhi and Mumbai could also be stopped, as per sources.

"Various measures are being discussed in order to curb the virus spread in the state, and suspension of train and flight operations to and from Delhi is one of them," Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar told news agency PTI.

This is one of the steps being considered by the Maharashtra government to curtail the spread of the deadly virus, Kumar said, adding, no decision has been taken so far on this.

According to reports, in a meeting recently held in Mumbai, it was discussed that the steps needed to be taken to curb the spread of infection from people entering Maharashtra from the states that have been witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Why is the action being considered

The action is being considered following a spike in cases of coronavirus in New Delhi.

Delhi on Friday recorded 6,608 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to over 5.17 lakh, while 118 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 8,159.

The national capital also witnessed a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases since 28 October when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and crossed the 8,000-mark on 11 November.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi has dipped by 5% in five days, indicating that the third wave is over.

"In the last few days, the positivity rate has dropped from 15% to 13% on 17 November and today on 20 November, it is at 10.5%," Kejriwal said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The Delhi CM added: "So the positivity rate in Delhi has dropped by 5% in five days. This has given us hope that we may perhaps be past the peak of the third wave of infection that the city has been reeling under."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally on Friday went up to 17,68,695 with the addition of 5,640 cases during the day and the death toll reached 46,511.

With agency inputs

