"In the last few days, the positivity rate has dropped from 15% to 13% on 17 November and today on 20 November, it is at 10.5%," Kejriwal said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The Delhi CM added: "So the positivity rate in Delhi has dropped by 5% in five days. This has given us hope that we may perhaps be past the peak of the third wave of infection that the city has been reeling under."