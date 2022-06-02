Maharashtra: Face masks mandate likely to come back amid Covid spike

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that testing for coronavirus will be ramped up in Mumbai as the test positivity rate in Maharashtra capital has jumped to 6%.
The Mumbai civic body warned saying that daily new Covid-19 cases have tremendously increased in the city. "With monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases," said the BMC.
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, in a message, directed the BMC officials to conduct the Covid-19 testing in Mumbai on a war-footing, ensure adequate staff at jumbo field hospitals and to keep them on alert.
Since the beginning of May, the Covid-19 cases in the metropolis have been steadily going up.
Task force official explains surge
A Maharashtra task force official has pointed out that trends show that the recent coronavirus wave in Mumbai is driven by mild Omicron variants.
However, he stressed that in a bid to avoid further spread of the virus it is essential to practice caution like masking up and avoid crowding. The official also urged all to remain vigilant.
