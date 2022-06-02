Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra: Face masks mandate likely to come back amid Covid spike

Maharashtra: Face masks mandate likely to come back amid Covid spike

The Maharashtra government and its administrative machinery were keeping a vigil to ensure things don't go out of hand, said Ajit Pawar
2 min read . 05:21 PM ISTLivemint

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 cases of the infection, the highest daily rise after 24 February, which took the overall tally to 78,88,167, while the death toll is 1,47,860

If the Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to spike, the state government will be forced to make face masks mandatory again, news agency PTI quoted minister Ajit Pawar as saying.

"The use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow," said Pawar.

He said the state government and its administrative machinery were keeping a vigil to ensure things don't go out of hand.

This comes as Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of the Covid-19 task force on Thursday to review the situation.

This comes as Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 cases of the infection, the highest daily rise after 24 February, which took the overall tally to 78,88,167, while the death toll is 1,47,860.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 711 cases.

Maharashtra's active tally of cases now stands at 4,032. Nandurbar, Dhule, Latur, Parbhani, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia have zero active cases.

BMC warning

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that testing for coronavirus will be ramped up in Mumbai as the test positivity rate in Maharashtra capital has jumped to 6%.

The Mumbai civic body warned saying that daily new Covid-19 cases have tremendously increased in the city. "With monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases," said the BMC.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, in a message, directed the BMC officials to conduct the Covid-19 testing in Mumbai on a war-footing, ensure adequate staff at jumbo field hospitals and to keep them on alert.

Since the beginning of May, the Covid-19 cases in the metropolis have been steadily going up.

Task force official explains surge

A Maharashtra task force official has pointed out that trends show that the recent coronavirus wave in Mumbai is driven by mild Omicron variants.

However, he stressed that in a bid to avoid further spread of the virus it is essential to practice caution like masking up and avoid crowding. The official also urged all to remain vigilant.

